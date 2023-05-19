RiverBARK! Expo at RiverPark Center
to
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Save the Date for RiverBARK! Expo on May 19th starting at 6 pm!
- Family Friendly Spaces!
- Puppy Parade!
- Animal Friendly Vendors!
- Pup & Owner Costume Contest with BIG PRIZES!
- Showing Lady & the Tramp on the Truist Plaza!
And so much more!
This is a free event for our community and man's best friends!
Parade registration begins@ 5pm
Parade starts @ 6pm
Prizes awarded for:
Most Creative Costume
Best Overall Costume
Best Large Breed Costume
Best Small Breed Costume
Owner & Pet Look-a-Like
For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/