Rizpah Shriners Cruise-In - Madisonville
Rizpah Shrine 3300 Hanson Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Rizpah Shriners open house and Cruise in featuring the Show & Go Car Club on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Public Welcome. Food, Cars Clowns, and Fun! Raising awareness for the Shiners & their mission!
For more information, please call 270.316.0536
Rizpah Shrine 3300 Hanson Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation