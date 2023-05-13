Rizpah Shriners Cruise-In - Madisonville

× Expand Rizpah Shriners Cruise-In Rizpah Shriners Cruise-In

Rizpah Shriners open house and Cruise in featuring the Show & Go Car Club on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Public Welcome. Food, Cars Clowns, and Fun! Raising awareness for the Shiners & their mission!

For more information, please call 270.316.0536