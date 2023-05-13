Rizpah Shriners Cruise-In - Madisonville

Rizpah Shrine 3300 Hanson Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Rizpah Shriners open house and Cruise in featuring the Show & Go Car Club on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Public Welcome. Food, Cars Clowns, and Fun!  Raising awareness for the Shiners & their mission!

For more information, please call 270.316.0536

