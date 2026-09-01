× Expand The Road Trip Market - Fall Market The Road Trip Market - Fall Market

The Road Trip Market presents their 5th annual fall market at the Boone County Fairgrounds, October 3-4, 2026! The Road Trip Market boasts a carefully curated lineup of 100+ hand selected vendors and food trucks, plus live music-featuring Carrie Hall on Saturday and Meaghan Richardson on Sunday! You'll find booths packed full of the best women's and children's clothing boutiques, vintage, pumpkins, fall florals, architectural salvage, seasonal home decor, holiday gifts, beautiful jewelry, handmade uniques, gourmet food, and so much more! Join us for a floral arrangement class on Saturday at 10am ($40), pick up some brand new Road Trip Market merchandise at our merch booth, and more! Whether out enjoying the fall weather or getting a head start on your holiday shopping, you won’t leave empty-handed! GIVE BACK with every ticket purchase! A portion of every ticket sold will go directly to our charity partner, Master Provisions! Voted Best of NKY - Best Festival 2026!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3804144-0?pid=11713

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Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3804144-5?pid=11713

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Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 09:00 - Sun, 04 Oct 2026 15:00

Venue Details: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States

Category: Community | Markets

Prices:

General Admission (Saturday 11am-4pm / Sunday 10am-4pm) THIS TICKET VALID FOR SINGLE ENTRY ONLY: USD 7.00,

VIP Early Entry + Weekend Market Pass! (Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm): USD 12.00

Artists / Speakers: Carrie Hall, Meaghan Richardson

For more information visit theroadtripmarket.com