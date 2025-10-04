× Expand The Road Trip Market-Fall Market The Road Trip Market-Fall Market

The Road Trip Market-Fall Market

The Road Trip Market presents their 4th annual fall market at the Boone County Fairgrounds, October 4-5 2025! The Road Trip Market boasts a carefully curated lineup of 100+ hand selected vendors and food trucks, plus live music from local singer and songwriter, Holly Spears. You'll find booths packed full of the best women's and children's clothing boutiques, vintage, fall florals, architectural salvage, seasonal home decor, beautiful jewelry, handmade uniques, gourmet food, holiday gifts, and so much more! Trust us--this is one weekend you won't want to miss! GIVE BACK with every ticket purchase! A portion of every ticket sold will go directly to our charity partner, Payton's Lemonade Stand!

Date and Time: On Sat, 04 Oct 2025 09:00 - Sun, 05 Oct 2025 15:00

Venue Details: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States

Category: Community | Markets

Prices:

General Admission: USD 7.00,

VIP Early Entry + Weekend Market Pass!: USD 12.00

Artist / Speaker: Holly Spears

For more information call 859-692-3827 or visit go.evvnt.com/3215884-4?pid=11713