Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Your Golden Ticket. Your Pure Imagination.

Come with me and you’ll see a world of PURE IMAGINATION! Join Charlie and his Grandpa Joe as they step into the long-locked gates of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory filled with chocolate waterfalls, a great glass elevator, and a whole squad of Oompa Loompas. This musical adaptation includes the hit songs from the movie including “The Candyman” and “I’ve got a Golden Ticket” with additional songs by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray).

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the 23rd annual Summer Family Musical, an LCT tradition where families perform on stage together, creating a very special experience. Our LCT family grows and grows each year, and we are touched to witness the bond our theatre family shares.

Perfect for all ages, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the golden ticket you’ve been waiting for.

Recommended for ages 4 and up

Prices: $31/Premium, $28/Preferred, $25/Standard, $20/Value

Friday, July 17 – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 18 – 2:00pm

Sunday, July 19 – 2:00pm

Thursday, July 23 – 7:00pm * (Pay What You Will)

Friday, July 24 – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 25 – 2:00pm

Saturday, July 25 – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 26 – 2:00pm

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org