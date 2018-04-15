Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

James Henry Trotter was the saddest and loneliest little boy you could find – at least until the day when a mysterious stranger appeared, a potion was brewed, and a gigantic peach sprang up in his own backyard! Now James is off on a wacky adventure with five of the best insect friends anyone could wish for. You won’t want to miss this toe-tapping musical based on Roald Dahl’s classic story of a boy, a peach, and a journey to find home.

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, April 15 – 2:00pm

Saturday, April 21 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, April 22 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

