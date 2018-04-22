Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.

James Henry Trotter was the saddest and loneliest little boy you could find – at least until the day when a mysterious stranger appeared, a potion was brewed, and a gigantic peach sprang up in his own backyard! Now James is off on a wacky adventure with five of the best insect friends anyone could wish for. You won’t want to miss this toe-tapping musical based on Roald Dahl’s classic story of a boy, a peach, and a journey to find home.
Recommended for ages 7 and up.
$19 adults, $16 children
Sunday, April 15 – 2:00pm
Saturday, April 21 – 2:00 & 7:00pm
Sunday, April 22 – 2:00pm
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org
Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map