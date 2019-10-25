Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Price: $12; all students half-price
Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
