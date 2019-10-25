Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

to Google Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Price: $12; all students half-price

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
2708212787
to Google Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical - 2019-10-25 19:00:00