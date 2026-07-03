× Expand ROARchestra 2026 at the Louisville Zoo ROARchestra 2026 at the Louisville Zoo

ROARchestra 2026 at the Louisville Zoo

July 11, 2026

Gates Open at 7 p.m. • Concert Begins at 8:30 p.m.

Rain Date: Sunday, July 12

$15-35

Experience one unforgettable summer night under the stars as the Louisville Orchestra returns to the Louisville Zoo for ROARchestra: Summer Breeze — Yacht Rock Classics.

Food, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy smooth summer favorites performed live by the Louisville Orchestra under the direction of beloved ROARchestra conductor Bob Bernhardt.

Featuring iconic hits including:

• Margaritaville

• Africa

• Escape (The Piña Colada Song)

• What a Fool Believes

• Sailing

• …and many more Yacht Rock favorites.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.