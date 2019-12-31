Roarin' 20's New Years Eve Party at Jeptha Creed
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Roarin' 20's New Years Eve Party at Jeptha Creed
Join us for our New Year’s Party with a balloon drop, hearty hors d’oeuvres, photo booth, live music from Josh Bogard & The Dirty South, and more!
Roarin’ 20’s attire requested but not required.
This is a 21 year age and older event.
Tickets are $50 per person, not including the 6% KY Sales Tax and processing fee.
One featured cocktail ticket and one champagne ticket is included with purchase!
For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com