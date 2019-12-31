Roarin' 20's New Years Eve Party at Jeptha Creed

Join us for our New Year’s Party with a balloon drop, hearty hors d’oeuvres, photo booth, live music from Josh Bogard & The Dirty South, and more!

Roarin’ 20’s attire requested but not required.

This is a 21 year age and older event.

Tickets are $50 per person, not including the 6% KY Sales Tax and processing fee.

One featured cocktail ticket and one champagne ticket is included with purchase!

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com