The Roast of Creig Ewing

to

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 25, as we take over the Caravan Comedy Club to honor the backbone of Louisville comedy himself, Creig Ewing!

We've got a great lineup of some of the best comics in the city ready to roast him for his birthday, including Mandee McKelvey, Jake Hovis, Lucious Williams, and more, with some special surprises thrown in.

Doors open at 6:30. Ages 18+. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. Tickets can be purchased at the door or on the Caravan Louisville's website. We hope to see you there!

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Roast of Creig Ewing - 2024-09-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Roast of Creig Ewing - 2024-09-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Roast of Creig Ewing - 2024-09-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Roast of Creig Ewing - 2024-09-25 19:30:00 ical