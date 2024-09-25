The Roast of Creig Ewing

× Expand Louisville Laughs Top comics in Louisivlle roast "stepfather of Louisville comedy" Creig Ewing

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 25, as we take over the Caravan Comedy Club to honor the backbone of Louisville comedy himself, Creig Ewing!

We've got a great lineup of some of the best comics in the city ready to roast him for his birthday, including Mandee McKelvey, Jake Hovis, Lucious Williams, and more, with some special surprises thrown in.

Doors open at 6:30. Ages 18+. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. Tickets can be purchased at the door or on the Caravan Louisville's website. We hope to see you there!

For more information call 5027248311.