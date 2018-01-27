The Roast of Stephen King

Louisville Free Public Library - Southwest Regional Library 9725 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272

Join Character Assassination at the Southwest Regional Library as we put the spookiest, weirdest author of all time in the hot-seat! For one night only, all of Stephen King's most notorious creations are coming together for a Comedy Central style roast, featuring Carrie, Pennywise, Cujo, Andy Dufresne, and much more! Stephen King is gonna get It.

Part of Books & Brews 502!

Discover the details of this popular winter reading program for adults at LFPL.org/booksandbrews

This is an adults only, after-hours event (must be 18 years or older to enter). Doors open at 7, performance at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required: call 502-933-0029 to sign up. Performance is rated R for adult language and situations.

For more information call 502-933-0029 or visit lfpl.org

