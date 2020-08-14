Rob Morris Historic House Tour

Step back in time and experience "Laid to Rest" at the Rob Morris House. Join the Oldham County History Center for the second installment of the Rob Morris Historic House Tour Series.

Rob Morris (1818-1888) was the founder of the Order of the Eastern Star and Poet Laureate of Free Masonry in the 19th century. He and his wife Charlotte had nine children and moved to La Grange, KY in 1860 when Morris took the position of Professor of Ancient History at the Kentucky Masonic College.

In this tour experience how the Morris family commemorated the life and mourned the death of the family's patriarch on July 31, 1888. The house is decorated in funeral traditions of the era.

Tours take place from 10am to 4pm at the Rob Morris House in La Grange. This special event is sponsored by the Order of the Eastern Star and the Oldham County History Center. $10 per person.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com