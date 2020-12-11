Rob Morris Historic House Tour

Step back in time and discover the beauty of the ceremonial dresses of the Order of the Eastern Star at the Rob Morris House in La Grange. Join the Oldham County History Center for the final installment of the Rob Morris House Tour Series.

Rob Morris (1818-1888) was the founder of the Order of the Eastern Star and Poet Laureate of Free Masonry in the 19th century. He and his wife Charlotte had nine children and moved to La Grange, KY in 1860 when Morris took the position of Professor of Ancient History at the Kentucky Masonic College.

In this tour experience the elaborate gowns worn by members of the Order of the Eastern Star to celebrate historic occasions. Gowns will be displayed throughout the house.

Tours take place from 10am to 4pm at the Rob Morris House in La Grange. This special event is sponsored by the Order of the Eastern Star and the Oldham County History Center. $10 per person.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org