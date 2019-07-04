Robert Murphy Hunter Jumper Show

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A four-day B rated horse show, around 250 horses are shown at this event annually, with all ages and all levels of hunter and jumping competition on display.

For more information call 859-255-3422 or visit allevents.in/lexington/robert-murphy-stable-horse-show/

Kids & Family, Sports
859-255-3422
