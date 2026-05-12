Robins Ride Benefit for Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard

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American Legion Riders of Federal Legion Post 313 1794 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Robins Ride Benefit for Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard

Annual Benefit motorcycle and slingshot ride for the Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard. 1794 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, KY 40505, Hi Acres Shopping Center Lexington KY. Registration is collected the day of event, $20.00 donation per motorcycle or slingshot. We will be having raffles and 50/50's. Come join us for a great day.

For more information call 8595096018. 

Info

American Legion Riders of Federal Legion Post 313 1794 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Charity & Fundraisers
8595096018
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