× Expand American Legion Riders Federal Legion Post 313 "Robins Ride" for Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard

Robins Ride Benefit for Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard

Annual Benefit motorcycle and slingshot ride for the Kentucky Mounted Honor Guard. 1794 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, KY 40505, Hi Acres Shopping Center Lexington KY. Registration is collected the day of event, $20.00 donation per motorcycle or slingshot. We will be having raffles and 50/50's. Come join us for a great day.

For more information call 8595096018.