Rock The Henge Graffiti Jam w/ Guest Artist Tkid170 & DAESK

GRAFFITI WRITING + DJ + FOOD & DRINK

Noon to Dusk

$10 Parking

A community paint jam with featured guest artists, Tkid170 and Peyton Scott Russell, plus regional graffiti writers! This is a culminating event for the Sprayfinger Graffiti Writing Camp to see what our campers created, as well as a commemoration of Peyton’s sculpture GRAPHOLOGYHENGE at JSP. Bring the family, paint on the sculpture, watch other graffiti writers from the region, listen and dance to tunes, and grab some delicious food and drink.

Schedule:

Live Graffiti Painting Noon to Dusk

Amazing Gracie’s Food Truck from Noon to 6pm

West Sixth Brewing from 4pm to Dusk

DJ TBA

Featured Artists:

Tkid170

DAESK/Peyton Scott Russell

Regional Graffiti writers

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org