Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest

January 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Interact with rock enthusiasts and artisans from the region as they demonstrate the process of flint knapping. This lost art was practiced by people in ancient times to make tools and weapons. Modern replicas and pre-historic artifacts will be on display for sale or trade, as well as other primitive arts and crafts.

FREE Event

*$5 per car environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org