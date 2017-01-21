Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest

to Google Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest

January 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Interact with rock enthusiasts and artisans from the region as they demonstrate the process of flint knapping. This lost art was practiced by people in ancient times to make tools and weapons. Modern replicas and pre-historic artifacts will be on display for sale or trade, as well as other primitive arts and crafts.

FREE Event

*$5 per car environmental impact fee still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Education & Learning, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show at Bernheim Forest - 2017-01-21 10:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™