Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show

January 20 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Interact with rock enthusiasts and artisans from the region as they demonstrate the process of flint knapping. This lost art was practiced by people in ancient times to make tools and weapons. Pre-historic artifacts will be on display, while modern replicas will be available for sale or trade, as well as other primitive arts and crafts.

Free event; $5 per car environmental impact fee still applies for non-members.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502-955-8512
