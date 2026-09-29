The Rocket Man Show Tribute to Elton John at Renfro Valley

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This is Elton! Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing. Currently featured on E!’s ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’, Rus’ portrayal of Elton has been described as “Amazing” by Jimmy Fallon and “Phenomenal” by Queen’s Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town and is perhaps summed up best by ‘All About That Bass’ megastar Meghan Trainor who claims “You IS Elton!”

It’s one small step for man…one giant leap for Elton John fans.

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events