× Expand Rockin' the Roebling Summer Festival Series Rockin' the Roebling Summer Festival Series

Rockin' the Roebling 2026 is Cincinnati's Thursday Summer Festival Scene, 17-Week Riverfront Series Transforms into Immersive Festival Experience at Cincinnati Lager House every week. Running every Thursday from May 21 through September 10, this 17-week series will transform the Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage into a vibrant, multi-zone festival destination along the Ohio River.

Band Lineup:

Floyd and the Walkman 5/21/2026

Gina and Johnny 5/28/2026

Michelle Robinson Band 6/4/2026

4th Day Echo 6/11/2026

2nd wind 6/18/2026

Vinyl Countdown 6/25/2026

Noah Wotherspoon 7/2/2026

Monkey's Uncle 7/9/2026

Buzz Bin 7/16/2026

P. Ann Everson-Price and the All Star Band 7/23/2026

School of Rock 7/30/2026

The Foles 8/6/2026

Run Katie Run 8/13/2026

Zach Attack 8/20/2026

Cassette Junkies 8/27/2026

Strange Love 9/3/2026

Hot Magnolias 9/10/2026

What was once a traditional concert series has evolved into a full-scale weekly festival experience, blending live music, food and beverage offerings, eclectic local vendors, interactive entertainment, and immersive social spaces-all set against the backdrop of the iconic Roebling Suspension Bridge.

A Festival, Not Just a Concert

Each week, the event footprint will feature distinct Festival Zones, including:

Main Stage Lawn - Live performances from top regional bands

Riverfront Chill Zone - Relaxed Adirondack seating with cocktail service

Beer Garden District - Rotating taps featuring German styles, local craft, and seasonal selections

Cincy Party Pros - Silent Disco

Cincy Parks District with Kids games and more

Food Alley - Pop-up culinary stations serving festival-style favorites

Vendor Alley - A curated marketplace of local businesses and artisans

Parks District - Interactive programming for families and community engagement

Located at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, adjacent to Cincinnati Lager House, and the Banks, the event is free and open to all ages, making it one of the most accessible and high-energy summer activations in the region.

Event Details:

What: Rockin' the Roebling - Cincinnati's Thursday Summer Festival Scene

When: Every Thursday, May 21 - September 10, 2026 | 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Where: Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage, adjacent to Cincinnati Lager House

Admission: Free

Thanks to our sponsors: Cincinnati Lager House, Kiss 107, WEBN, The Banks, Everything Cincy, Cincinnati Parks

More Information call 5134212337 or visit cincylagerhouse.com/rockin-the-roebling