Rockin' the Roebling Summer Festival Series
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Cincinnati Lager House 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Rockin' the Roebling Summer Festival Series
Rockin' the Roebling Summer Festival Series
Rockin' the Roebling 2026 is Cincinnati's Thursday Summer Festival Scene, 17-Week Riverfront Series Transforms into Immersive Festival Experience at Cincinnati Lager House every week. Running every Thursday from May 21 through September 10, this 17-week series will transform the Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage into a vibrant, multi-zone festival destination along the Ohio River.
Band Lineup:
Floyd and the Walkman 5/21/2026
Gina and Johnny 5/28/2026
Michelle Robinson Band 6/4/2026
4th Day Echo 6/11/2026
2nd wind 6/18/2026
Vinyl Countdown 6/25/2026
Noah Wotherspoon 7/2/2026
Monkey's Uncle 7/9/2026
Buzz Bin 7/16/2026
P. Ann Everson-Price and the All Star Band 7/23/2026
School of Rock 7/30/2026
The Foles 8/6/2026
Run Katie Run 8/13/2026
Zach Attack 8/20/2026
Cassette Junkies 8/27/2026
Strange Love 9/3/2026
Hot Magnolias 9/10/2026
What was once a traditional concert series has evolved into a full-scale weekly festival experience, blending live music, food and beverage offerings, eclectic local vendors, interactive entertainment, and immersive social spaces-all set against the backdrop of the iconic Roebling Suspension Bridge.
A Festival, Not Just a Concert
Each week, the event footprint will feature distinct Festival Zones, including:
Main Stage Lawn - Live performances from top regional bands
Riverfront Chill Zone - Relaxed Adirondack seating with cocktail service
Beer Garden District - Rotating taps featuring German styles, local craft, and seasonal selections
Cincy Party Pros - Silent Disco
Cincy Parks District with Kids games and more
Food Alley - Pop-up culinary stations serving festival-style favorites
Vendor Alley - A curated marketplace of local businesses and artisans
Parks District - Interactive programming for families and community engagement
Located at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, adjacent to Cincinnati Lager House, and the Banks, the event is free and open to all ages, making it one of the most accessible and high-energy summer activations in the region.
Event Details:
What: Rockin' the Roebling - Cincinnati's Thursday Summer Festival Scene
When: Every Thursday, May 21 - September 10, 2026 | 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Where: Schmidlapp Event Lawn and Stage, adjacent to Cincinnati Lager House
Admission: Free
Thanks to our sponsors: Cincinnati Lager House, Kiss 107, WEBN, The Banks, Everything Cincy, Cincinnati Parks
More Information call 5134212337 or visit cincylagerhouse.com/rockin-the-roebling