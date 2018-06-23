Rockin The Ridge!
Rockin’ the Ridge, held in Piddle Park and Downtown Streets, will host a variety of musical artists, a world class car show, family activities and spectacular fireworks show. The car show, that takes place on the downtown streets, kicks off the day at noon with the awards ceremony shortly after judging. And the music festival gates open at 2 pm.
Music lineup!
Gretchen Wilson
Forgotten Highway
Naked Karate Girls
Kaleb Hensley Band
Nantzlane Band
Rick Kinman Band
The event is free!
For more information visit http://rockintheridge.com