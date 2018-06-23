Rockin The Ridge!

Piddle Park Broadway St, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035

Rockin The Ridge!

Rockin’ the Ridge, held in Piddle Park and Downtown Streets, will host a variety of musical artists, a world class car show, family activities and spectacular fireworks show.  The car show, that takes place on the downtown streets, kicks off the day at noon with the awards ceremony shortly after judging.  And the music festival gates open at 2 pm.

Music lineup!

Gretchen Wilson

Forgotten Highway

Naked Karate Girls

Kaleb Hensley Band

Nantzlane Band

Rick Kinman Band

The event is free!

For more information visit http://rockintheridge.com

Piddle Park Broadway St, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
