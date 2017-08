The Rocky Horror Picture Show

September 22, 2017

Doors at 9:30PM

$7 Admission includes a welcome cocktail.

21 and Over.

Join us in the Copper & Kings courtyard for a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show shown on a large outdoor screen with a live cast and crowd participation. Costumes and props are welcomed and encouraged.

Brandy cocktails and snacks will be available.

In the event of rain the movie showing will be moved inside the distillery.

For more information visit copperandkings.com