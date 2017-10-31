Rocky Horror Picture Show

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW -

Oct 31 AT 11 PM RATED R

This film will have a live Shadow Cast performance by Down Home Decadence. Prop bags will be available for purchase, but no outside props are allowed.In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brand and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Tickets $15 Prop Bags $6 plus fees.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Theater & Dance
