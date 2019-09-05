Rocky Mountain Horse Association International Horse Show
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Rocky Mountain Horse Association International Horse Show
This show includes judging classes for Rocky Mountain Horses and exhibitors of all ages, with saddleseat, western, equitation, conformation, trail obstacle and bareback classes designed to showcase the versatility of this all-American breed. The Grand Championship classes will take place on Saturday afternoon.
For more information call (859) 644-5244 or visit rmhorse.com
Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports