Rodney Adkins at the Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

With eight top-five singles, six number-one hits and four billion global streams under his belt, hitmaker Rodney Atkins is a cornerstone of country music. His platinum-selling number one single “Watching You” was named Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck and earned the songwriter a Broadcast Music, Inc. “Million-Air” Award.

Sing along with “If You’re Going Through Hell,” “Farmer’s Daughter,” “These are my People,” “Cleaning this Gun,” “Take a Back Road” and more with this Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist.

