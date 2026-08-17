Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Experience the magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in this special “Proud Partnership” production, celebrating the talent and creativity of Hopkins County students. Presented as a high school production in collaboration with the Glema Center, this enchanting performance brings the beloved fairy tale to life with memorable songs, dazzling costumes, and timeless storytelling.

Made possible through a collaboration with the Hopkins County School System, this production showcases the dedication and artistry of young performers. Join us for a charming and heartwarming theatrical event perfect for audiences of all ages. Partially funded by Hopkins County Schools. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Tickets: $12 | Youth tickets Half-price

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-821-2787