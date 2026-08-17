Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 10 Official Image

Experience the magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in this special “Proud Partnership” production, celebrating the talent and creativity of Hopkins County students. Presented as a high school production in collaboration with the Glema Center, this enchanting performance brings the beloved fairy tale to life with memorable songs, dazzling costumes, and timeless storytelling.

Made possible through a collaboration with the Hopkins County School System, this production showcases the dedication and artistry of young performers. Join us for a charming and heartwarming theatrical event perfect for audiences of all ages. Partially funded by Hopkins County Schools. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Tickets: $12 | Youth tickets Half-price