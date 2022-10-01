Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Fest
to
Schamback Park 6617 Main St. , Kentucky 40077
×
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Rollin on the River
Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Fest
There’s no better place than Schamback Park in Westport on the Ohio River to enjoy fabulous food and beer vendors, and live music all day - rock, bluegrass, and jazz. Plus cornhole and inflatables for the kids.
For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Schamback Park 6617 Main St. , Kentucky 40077
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor