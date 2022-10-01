× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Rollin on the River

Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Fest

There’s no better place than Schamback Park in Westport on the Ohio River to enjoy fabulous food and beer vendors, and live music all day - rock, bluegrass, and jazz. Plus cornhole and inflatables for the kids.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/