Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Fest

Schamback Park 6617 Main St. , Kentucky 40077

There’s no better place than Schamback Park in Westport on the Ohio River to enjoy fabulous food and beer vendors, and live music all day - rock, bluegrass, and jazz. Plus cornhole and inflatables for the kids.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
