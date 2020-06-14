Rolling Stones Concert at Cardinal Stadium

Cardinal Stadium 2800 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Rolling Stones Concert at Cardinal Stadium

Today the Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Louisville on June 14 at Cardinal Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band."

For more information visit AEG Presents at aegpresents.com and rollingstones.com.

Cardinal Stadium 2800 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
