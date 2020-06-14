Rolling Stones Concert at Cardinal Stadium

Today the Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Louisville on June 14 at Cardinal Stadium. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as "A triumph for the World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band."

For more information visit AEG Presents at aegpresents.com and rollingstones.com.