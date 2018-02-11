Romance at the RailPark

Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner on the Duncan Hines Dining Car at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum on Feb. 12-14. Reservations are required.

Romance will soon fill the air at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. Back for a fourth year, the most unique dining experience for Valentine’s Day weekend. A romantic dinner on the Duncan Hines Dining Car is a perfect way to show that special someone just how much they mean to you.

Dinner is $119 per couple.

Reservations are available for the following dates and times:

Saturday, February 10, 2018

12:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, February 11, 2018

1:00pm and 4:00pm

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Dinner Selections:

Beef Bourguignon - Slow roasted beef in a Burgundy wine sauce with mushrooms, carrots served atop mashed potatoes and a side of roasted green beans.

Champagne Chicken- Baked chicken in white cream sauce with mushrooms. Carrots served atop mashed potatoes and a side of roasted green beans.

Shrimp Scampi- Garlic Parmesan Alfredo sauce on fettuccine noodles and topped with butter and garlic sautéed shrimp.

All meals include dinner salad, croissant with honey butter drizzle,

Dessert Selections

Choice of Chocolate Opera Cake or Fresh Strawberry Cake

Tea and Coffee service

The menu is pre-set and no substitutions or alterations are possible.

Reservations are required.

For more information please call 270-745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com