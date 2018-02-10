Romance at the RailPark

Google Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner on the Duncan Hines Dining Car at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum on Feb. 12-14. Reservations are required.

Romance will soon fill the air at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum. Back for a fourth year, the most unique dining experience for Valentine’s Day weekend. A romantic dinner on the Duncan Hines Dining Car is a perfect way to show that special someone just how much they mean to you.

Dinner is $119 per couple. 

Reservations are available for the following dates and times:

Saturday, February 10, 2018

12:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, February 11, 2018

1:00pm and 4:00pm

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

4:00pm, 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Dinner Selections:

Beef Bourguignon - Slow roasted beef in a Burgundy wine sauce with mushrooms, carrots served atop mashed potatoes and a side of roasted green beans.

Champagne Chicken- Baked chicken in white cream sauce with mushrooms. Carrots served atop mashed potatoes and a side of roasted green beans.

Shrimp Scampi- Garlic Parmesan Alfredo sauce on fettuccine noodles and topped with butter and garlic sautéed shrimp.

All meals include dinner salad, croissant with honey butter drizzle,

Dessert Selections

Choice of Chocolate Opera Cake or Fresh Strawberry Cake

Tea and Coffee service 

The menu is pre-set and no substitutions or alterations are possible.

Reservations are required.

For more information please call 270-745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Info
Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Food & Drink
270-745-7317
Google Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Romance at the RailPark - 2018-02-10 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Submit Yours