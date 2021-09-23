RailPark Rendezvous

The Historic RailPark & Train Museum will host the inagural RailPark Rendezvous on Thursday, September 23, 2021 5:30pm to 9:00pm. This event is the signature fundraiser for the nonprofit museum.

The evening begins with 1940s cocktail hour and a scavenger hunt througout the museum and restored railcars. A VIP bourbon tasting will take place on the Duncan Hines Diner, lead by Heaven Hill experts while sampling bourbons such as Elijah Craig, Larceny and more. Guests will mingle with Harvey Girls and Rosie the Rivetor while being among the first to see the newest exhibit released by the museum, Railroads Go To War phase 3. A 6-piece swing band will entertain the crowd with music that will have everyone up dancing!

Proceeds from the event will allow the museum to continue their efforts of preservation of the 1925 L&N Depot. A silent auction will available for guests to purchase items in support of continued musem exhibit expansion and rail car restoration projects.

Event sponsorship opportunities are avaialble. Corporate table researved seating is $1200 for a table of 8. A researved table of 8 is available for $800. Individual tickets are $75 and the VIP Bourbon Tasting can be added for $25.

Reservations are required.

For more information please call 270-745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com