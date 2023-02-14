Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner - Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast
Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast 507 N Broadway , Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Bluegrass Collaborative
Intimate Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner
Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner - Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast
Intimate romantic Valentine’s Day dining experience in our historic downtown bed and breakfast prepared by chefs Luke and Jessica Pfost.
• 5pm Cocktails, 6:30pm Dinner
• The Lyndon House Pub hours 5pm - 9pm.
• Fine Dining Experience - $85 per person.
• Wine Pairings Optional with Dinner - $60 per person.
• Lodging Package - Starts at $399 per couple, includes luxury overnight accommodations, fine dining for two, red roses and champagne in room.
For more information, please call 859.420.2683 or visit lyndonhouse.com/romance-packages