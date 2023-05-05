× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Romeo & Juliet

Performed by Spotlight Acting school students age 14-18 with guests.

Romeo and Juliet is a timeless tragedy written by the renowned playwright William Shakespeare, chronicling the ill-fated love story between two young star-crossed lovers from feuding families, the Montagues and the Capulets. Set in the city of Verona, Italy, the play explores themes of love, fate, and conflict as the protagonists, Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, defy societal norms and their families' enmity in pursuit of their love. Despite their efforts to be together, a series of unfortunate events ultimately leads to their tragic demise. Shakespeare's eloquent language and profound exploration of human emotions have solidified Romeo and Juliet as a quintessential work of literature, resonating with audiences for centuries.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool