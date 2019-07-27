Rood & Riddle Grand Prix / Hats Off Day

Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital is the proud sponsor of the Rood & Riddle Kentucky Grand Prix, a premier show jumping competition held annually at the Kentucky Horse Park for the past 25 years, with a $50,000 grand prize! The Kentucky Grand Prix provides spectators with the excitement and drama found only in the most competitive sporting events. Top-level show jumpers are guaranteed to impress the crowd as they soar over thirteen, 5-foot fences. Join us and witness the athletic ability of Grand Prix Show Jumpers and the teamwork of horse and rider! And on the same day, Hats Off to Kentucky's Horse Industry Day is a celebration of the horse and its impact on the state of Kentucky. The day offers fun family and top competition at the Kentucky Horse Park!

For more information call (859) 233-0371 or visit roodandriddle.com