Perched high above the alpine skyline, **High Stakes Rooftop Après Ski Lounge** redefines mountain luxury with a seductive blend of warmth, exclusivity, and high-altitude glamour. As the sun sinks behind snow-draped peaks, the lounge comes alive with panoramic views that shimmer with the electric glow of the slopes below.

At the heart of the experience lies our **one-of-a-kind, house-curated Champagne & Bubbles Program**, a collection personally selected to elevate every après moment. Sip your way through an exceptional lineup featuring iconic houses such as **Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Dom Pérignon**, alongside rare cuvées, boutique grower Champagnes, and limited-edition sparkling treasures found nowhere else in the resort. Whether you’re toasting a perfect run, celebrating a high-stakes win, or simply indulging in the mountain’s velvet night, each glass is a celebration of craftsmanship and altitude-kissed decadence.

A sanctuary for the bold and the beautifully chilled, the High Stakes Rooftop Après Ski Lounge is where luxury ascends—one bubble at a time.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com