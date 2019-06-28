× Expand Brown Hotel Roof Garden

Rooftop Jazz Night with The Dimestore Dandy

Back by popular demand!

As the summer weather heats up, so will our rooftop as we launch our first jazz night featuring Rick Quisol, aka The Dimestore Dandy, who will lead a uke-driven jazz combo specializing in 1920’s Jazz Age to the 1930’s Swing Era. Enjoy the amazing view from our 16th floor, sip on a cocktail and grab a partner to dance the night away!

There will be a $5 cover collected at the entrance to attend.

A cash bar and light appetizers will be available for a magical evening overlooking the Derby City.

Interested in grabbing a bite? Join us for an early dinner in our Lobby Bar surrounded by timeless charm to get you into the mood to celebrate!

For more information call (502) 209-7346 or visit brownhotel.com