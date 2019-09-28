× Expand The Brown Hotel Roof Garden

Rooftop Music Event with The Uncommon Stereotypes

As we transition into Autumn weather, we're bringing back our popular rooftop music series! Enjoy the amazing view from our 16th floor, sip on a cocktail and grab a partner to dance the night away to music by The Uncommon Stereotypes!

There will be a $5 cover collected at the entrance to attend.

A cash bar and light appetizers will be available for a magical evening overlooking the Derby City.

Interested in grabbing a bite? Join us for an early dinner in our Lobby Bar surrounded by timeless charm to get you into the mood to celebrate!

About the band:

‘The Uncommon Stereotypes’, is a contemporary band, with over 25 years of great musicianship in the Kentuckiana area, Louisville residents - brothers Pat and Matt Quinney along with Don Hasner give the best renditions of melodies from the 60’s through the present.

For more information call (502) 583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com