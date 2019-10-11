× Expand Whiskey Bent Valley Boys Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

Rooftop Music Event with the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

Enjoy the amazing view from our 16th floor, sip on a cocktail and grab a partner to dance the night away to music by the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys!

No matter what’s chillin’ in your mason jar, sour mash or sweet tea, come on out for a live show on the historic Brown Hotel’s Rooftop Garden where the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will be pounding out the swing dancing and foot stomping tunes that are guaranteed to tickle your innards.

There's a $5 cover charge, and a full cash bar and light fare will be available.

About the band:

Hailing from the backwoods of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys pay homage to their Southern kin — songs from the tobacco fields to the rivers, iron skillets to moonshine stills.

For more information call 1-888-888-5252 or visit brownhotel.com