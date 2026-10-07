× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Silent disco at High Stakes Rooftop!

Dance the night away high above NuLu at High Stakes Rooftop’s Silent Disco! Grab a pair of headphones, choose your channel and hit the dance floor with the Louisville skyline as your backdrop. Sip on craft cocktails, take in the rooftop views and switch between your favorite sounds for a night out unlike any other.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com