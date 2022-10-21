× Expand Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair

Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair

Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair is a unique marketplace with handpicked vendors, fabulous food, and live entertainment. Antiques, vintage, repurposed, and handcrafted unique finds will be found at Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair!

Our event dates are October 21, 4pm-8:30pm EST and October 22, 10am-4pm EST.

Vendors

Here’s a sample of a few of your favorite vendors along with some items to expect at the Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair.

–Door Candy by Meg… door hangers, garland, ornaments, and other small gifts.

–Tannerbee handmade goods… Handmade leather and brass jewelry. Beautifully handcrafted leather handbags!

–Alisa’s Attic… Antiques, vintage, repurposed, and handcrafted unique

–Beehind Thyme Farm and Garden… Vintage Home & Garden, Handmade Goods, and Garden Decor!

–D&D designs…painted windows, wood art, ornaments, jewelry, and magnets. You can design your own silk scarf!

–Sew Gray and Company… On-site embroidery names and monograms, q-zips. sweatshirts, t-shirts, purses, and much more!

–M&M children’s boutique… Children’s clothing and accessories, garden flags, and holiday pillow covers!

–Simply Chic Boutique… Women’s boutique clothing and accessories for all your holiday parties and events!

–Alisa’s Attic… Antiques, vintage, repurposed, and handcrafted unique finds.

–Rooted apparel and gifts… home decor, gifts made from bourbon barrels, tobacco sticks, horseshoes, and barn lumber. Etched glassware and beautiful houseplants!

–Sweet Adams… Macarons, sugar cookies, specialty coffees, hot chocolate, and more delicious goodies!

–Sugar Bucket Antiques… Antiques, vintage items, primitive and repurposed treasures!

Facebook event information

Stay tuned on the event Facebook page for up-to-date event information. You can also check out some of the vendors that will be at the event

For more information call 2707892954 or visit them on Facebook: redfernstables