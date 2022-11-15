Rose Island: The Story behind the Story with local author Terry Chambers

FREE

Hear firsthand the fascinating history of Rose Island, the now deserted amusement park on the Ohio River and 14 Mile Creek in Indiana. Storyteller Terry Chambers both entertains and educates as she shares tales and photos she unearthed in writing her work of historical fiction, Rose Island – An Almost Accurate Account of Days Gone By. Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library in Goshen for a special presentation by Chambers about her book and the stories she uncovered while researching it.

For more information call (502) 228-1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/