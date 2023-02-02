× Expand Planet of the Tapes An adult-themed Valentine's variety show at Planet of the Tapes!

Rosenberger & Beamish presents: A Big Valentine's Variety Show at Planet of the Tapes!

Join your hosts Jake Rosenberger and Lena Beamish along with Mandee McKelvey, Zsa Zsa Gabortion, Cali Botkin, Beverly Hellz, Ehrin Dowdle, Brandy Norton, and more for a night of standup, sketch, music, and drag!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit eventvesta.com/events/31346/t/tickets