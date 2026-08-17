Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

× Expand Ross Education Instructor with students

Student Orientation Session for incoming students: We will review all the essential information to ensure a successful start, including Academic policies, Attendance requirements, Dress Code and our digital Learning Management System. You will also get a guided tour of the campus and classrooms to help you find your way around, alongside dedicated support to set up your new laptop. We look forward to sharing some fun moments together as well!

Opened in 2014, the Ross Medical Education Center Owensboro campus is located just off of Southtown Blvd across the street from Lowe's. Less than a mile from Wendell Ford Expressway, it is easily accessible by the surrounding areas.

For more information call (270) 684-5344 or visit rosseducation.edu