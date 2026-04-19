Ross Education New Student Orientation

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Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 2014, the Ross Medical Education Center Owensboro campus is located just off of Southtown Blvd across the street from Lowe's. Less than a mile from Wendell Ford Expressway, it is easily accessible by the surrounding areas.

For more information call (270) 684-5344 or visit rosseducation.edu