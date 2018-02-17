Rossini's Cinderella

Though some of the details may be different (this version has a wicked stepfather, a philosopher in lieu of fairy godmother, and a bracelet instead of glass slipper), in Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella, goodness and nobility of heart still triumph over greed and envy. Peach State Opera makes full use of the vocally-acrobatic arias, buoyant ensembles, and comic touches in this fairy-tale opera that will delight both the young and the young-at-heart. Peach State Opera is a touring company that serves small communities in Georgia and surrounding states. The company specializes in condensed, family-friendly versions of classic operas in English. PSO productions are thrilling entertainment, whether you are new to opera or a seasoned pro.

For more information visit fineartsseky.org