Rotary Bourbon Ball at O.Z. Tyler

O.Z. Tyler Distillery 10 Distillery Rd, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

The 11th Annual Rotary Bourbon Ball is the Owensboro Rotary Club’s  largest fundraising event. Taking place Saturday, February 9th, the event includes a Bourbon tasting, silent auction, Bourbon-themed dinner and dancing. Proceeds from the Bourbon Ball come back to our community in so many ways and help Rotary touch the world.  In addition to funding our community service grants, a portion of the proceeds each year is designated to support other organizations in their efforts to make a difference. Organizations benefiting from the Bourbon Ball  in the past include the American Red Cross, Empowerment Academy and Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter. This fun filled event will take place at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road in Owensboro.

Bourbon Tasting and Hors d’oeuvre from 6 – 8pm

Music by Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band

Silent Auction from 6 – 9pm

*tables begin closing at 8:30pm

Bourbon themed dinner from 7:30 – 9pm

Dancing with Top Tier Band from 9pm – midnight

Car service home available by request at $10 per person. Must be 21 to attend.

For more information call (270) 883-1792 and visit owensbororotary.org/special-events

