Kids will be milking Annie and enjoying the cool beverage.

Rotary Club Cow Days

The 47th Greensburg Rotary Club Cow Days Fall Festival Sept. 20-21 will feature kids milking flavored drinks from Annie the life-size Holstein fiberglass cow, a quilt show, an arts and crafts show, an art contest for local grades K thru grade 3, who is the Mystery Moo? numerous large inflatables for kids, antique car show, antique tractor show, ham breakfast, 5K run, FFA games, hot dog eating contest, pageants, parade at 1 pm Saturday, $500.00 cash giveaway, country, blues and gospel music concerts, a food court with regional and international cuisine, disc golf course and canoe and kayak rental.

For more information call (270) 537-3237 or visit greensburgkyrotaryclub.com