Rowan County Regional Quilt Show

Quilter's Day Out is celebrated each year on the 3rd Saturday in March. This year March 18 is our own special holiday! To celebrate we are having a Quilt Show with Viewer's Choice Awards. Featuring: Quilt classes, vendors, Show and tell time, Displays, Door prizes, Quilt Raffle and so much more.

For more information call (606) 780.4342 visit moreheadtourism.com