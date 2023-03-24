Royal Ball Family Dance Party - LaGrange

× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Royal Ball Family Dance Party

Royal Ball Family Dance Party

$4 – $35 per person

Join in the fun for the Second Annual Royal Ball! There will be a DJ, Photo Both, Dancing, Desserts, Balloon Drop and MORE!! All the proceeds raised from this event are donated to Hope Health Clinic. Last year $1,830 was raised and our goal is to raise over $3,000 this year.

Hope Health Clinic is a nonprofit health clinic located in La Grange, KY. The clinic provides quality medical care to those who are without health insurance or have an unaffordable deductible.

For more information, please call 502.225.0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/0f7q

Learn more about Hope Health Clinic at www.hopehealthclinicky.com